Courage to Have This Conversation: Jurists Revisit 1964 Murd...

More than 58 years after three members of the Ku Klux Klan murdered Black U.S. Army Reserve Lt. Col. Lemuel Penn, the case continues to trigger Georgia jurists. Gathered at the Georgia Court of Appeals on Friday, judges, lawyers and members of the public revisited the1964 case and its prosecution. "It has always struck me that it's not talked about more, that there's not wider coverage," said Georgia Court of Appeals Chief Judge Brian Rickman. "This case has everything about America all wrapped into one, and everything that we've been through."

Georgia

September 16, 2022, 7:34 PM