Katten Muchin Rosenman filed a lawsuit Thursday in California Northern District Court on behalf of technology firm Coupa Software Inc. The suit, over an underlying asset purchase agreement action, seeks to enjoin DCR Workforce Inc. from relitigating claims that were dismissed with prejudice by the Ninth Circuit Court on Dec. 14, 2022. DCR Workforce is represented by Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer. The case is 3:23-cv-03102, Coupa Software Incorporated v. DCR Workforce, Inc.

Technology

June 23, 2023, 7:19 AM

Plaintiffs

Coupa Software Incorporated

Plaintiffs

Katten Muchin Rosenman

defendants

DCR Workforce, Inc.

nature of claim: 890/