County or Sheriff? Georgia Supreme Court Ruling Provides Cla...

The Supreme Court of Georgia has clarified the statutory framework used to distinguish sheriff's office employees from counties. According to a high court decision issued on Jan. 17, claims against a county sheriff for the purported negligent use of a county-owned motor vehicle are claims against counties under state law. The determination comes five months after justices heard oral arguments in a presentment dispute that challenged the dismissal of a personal injury complaint against a county government, sheriff and deputy sheriff.

Georgia

January 18, 2024, 10:18 AM

