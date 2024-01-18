County or Sheriff? Georgia Supreme Court Ruling Provides Cla...

News From Law.com

The Supreme Court of Georgia has clarified the statutory framework used to distinguish sheriff's office employees from counties. According to a high court decision issued on Jan. 17, claims against a county sheriff for the purported negligent use of a county-owned motor vehicle are claims against counties under state law. The determination comes five months after justices heard oral arguments in a presentment dispute that challenged the dismissal of a personal injury complaint against a county government, sheriff and deputy sheriff.

