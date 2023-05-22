Lawyers at Pryor Cashman on Sunday removed a lawsuit against Newburgh EOM LLC, doing business as Crossroads Hotels, Ramada By Windham and Ratan Newburg LLC to New York Southern District Court. The suit, which pertains to the Mayor of New York's unilateral decision to provide up to four months shelter to adult single men seeking asylum, contends that the defendants are in violation of the County of Orange's executive order and seeks to enjoin the defendants from converting the hotels and accepting migrant/asylum seekers. The case is 7:23-cv-04213, County Of Orange v. The Crossroads Hotel et al.
Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure
May 22, 2023, 4:31 AM