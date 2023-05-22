Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Pryor Cashman on Sunday removed a lawsuit against Newburgh EOM LLC, doing business as Crossroads Hotels, Ramada By Windham and Ratan Newburg LLC to New York Southern District Court. The suit, which pertains to the Mayor of New York's unilateral decision to provide up to four months shelter to adult single men seeking asylum, contends that the defendants are in violation of the County of Orange's executive order and seeks to enjoin the defendants from converting the hotels and accepting migrant/asylum seekers. The case is 7:23-cv-04213, County Of Orange v. The Crossroads Hotel et al.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

May 22, 2023, 4:31 AM

Plaintiffs

County Of Orange

defendants

Newburgh Eom LLC

Ramada By Windham

Ratan Newburgh (sic) LLC

The Crossroads Hotel

defendant counsels

Pryor Cashman

nature of claim: 950/seeking to overturn a state statute