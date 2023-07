Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Phillips Lytle on Friday removed a lawsuit alleging breach of contract and negligence against Siemens to New York Western District Court. The suit, filed by Monroe County, concerns a contract to provide power and other utilities to Monroe Community Hospital and the Monroe County Department of Human Services and Department of Public Health. The case is 6:23-cv-06398, County of Monroe v. Siemens Industry, Inc.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

July 14, 2023, 3:26 PM

Plaintiffs

County of Monroe

Monroe County Law Department

defendants

Siemens Industry, Inc.

defendant counsels

Phillips Lytle

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract