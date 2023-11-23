Who Got The Work
Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith partner Asher A. Block has entered an appearance for Granules USA Inc. and Heritage Pharmaceuticals Inc. in a pending product liability class action in connection with the sale of Metformin, a diabetes treatment. The case, filed Oct. 9 in New Jersey District Court by Levin Sedran & Berman; Honik LLC; Scott + Scott; and Asher Kelly, alleges that the medication contains undisclosed levels of NDMA, a substance linked to cancer. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Madeline Cox Arleo, is 2:23-cv-21001, County Of Monmouth et al v. Apotex Inc. et al.
Health Care
November 23, 2023, 8:40 AM
Plaintiffs
- Carla Major
- County Of Monmouth
- Jacqueline Harris
- Ohio Carpenters' Health Fund
Plaintiffs
- Honik Law
- Kanner & Whiteley, LLC
defendants
- Actavis Pharma, Inc.
- Actavis, LLC
- Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc.
- Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC
- CVS Health Corporation
- Rite-Aid Corporation
- Alkem Laboratories, Ltd.
- Apotex Corp.
- Apotex Inc.
- Ascend Laboratories, LLC
- Avkare, Inc.
- Emcure Ltd
- Granules USA, Inc.
- Heritage Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
- Heritage Pharmaceuticals, Inc. d/b/a Avet Pharmaceuticals Inc.
- Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Inc
- Nostrum Laboratories, Inc.
- Nostrum Pharmaceuticals, LLC
- Teva Biopharmaceuticals USA, Inc.
- Teva Pharmaceutcal Industries, Ltd.
defendant counsels
- Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders
- Katten Muchin Rosenman
- Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith
- McElroy, Deutsch, Mulvaney & Carpenter
nature of claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct