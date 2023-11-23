Who Got The Work

Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith partner Asher A. Block has entered an appearance for Granules USA Inc. and Heritage Pharmaceuticals Inc. in a pending product liability class action in connection with the sale of Metformin, a diabetes treatment. The case, filed Oct. 9 in New Jersey District Court by Levin Sedran & Berman; Honik LLC; Scott + Scott; and Asher Kelly, alleges that the medication contains undisclosed levels of NDMA, a substance linked to cancer. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Madeline Cox Arleo, is 2:23-cv-21001, County Of Monmouth et al v. Apotex Inc. et al.

Health Care

November 23, 2023, 8:40 AM

Plaintiffs

Carla Major

County Of Monmouth

Jacqueline Harris

Ohio Carpenters' Health Fund

Plaintiffs

Honik Law

Kanner & Whiteley, LLC

defendants

Actavis Pharma, Inc.

Actavis, LLC

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC

CVS Health Corporation

Rite-Aid Corporation

Alkem Laboratories, Ltd.

Apotex Corp.

Apotex Inc.

Ascend Laboratories, LLC

Avkare, Inc.

Emcure Ltd

Granules USA, Inc.

Heritage Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Heritage Pharmaceuticals, Inc. d/b/a Avet Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Inc

Nostrum Laboratories, Inc.

Nostrum Pharmaceuticals, LLC

Teva Biopharmaceuticals USA, Inc.

Teva Pharmaceutcal Industries, Ltd.

defendant counsels

Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders

Katten Muchin Rosenman

Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith

McElroy, Deutsch, Mulvaney & Carpenter

nature of claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct