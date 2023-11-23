Who Got The Work

Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith partner Asher A. Block has entered an appearance for Granules USA Inc. and Heritage Pharmaceuticals Inc. in a pending product liability class action in connection with the sale of Metformin, a diabetes treatment. The case, filed Oct. 9 in New Jersey District Court by Levin Sedran & Berman; Honik LLC; Scott + Scott; and Asher Kelly, alleges that the medication contains undisclosed levels of NDMA, a substance linked to cancer. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Madeline Cox Arleo, is 2:23-cv-21001, County Of Monmouth et al v. Apotex Inc. et al.

Health Care

November 23, 2023, 8:40 AM

