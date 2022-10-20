Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Post & Schell on Tuesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Dominion Voting Systems, the electronic voting machine company, and U.S. Dominion Inc. to Pennsylvania Middle District Court. The suit, filed by the Law Office of Thomas J. Carroll on behalf of Randy H. Bunch, County of Fulton and other plaintiffs, accuses Dominion of failing to provide voting machines that complied with certification requirements, logic and accuracy testing to ensure the integrity of Fulton County elections. The case is 1:22-cv-01639, County of Fulton, at. al. v. Dominion Voting Systems, Inc., et. al.

Technology

October 20, 2022, 6:08 AM