Who Got The Work

Neal A. Potischman and Chui-Lai Cheung of Davis Polk & Wardwell have entered appearances for Novo Nordisk in a pending lawsuit over insulin and other diabetes medications. The case, filed Sept. 9 in New York Northern District Court by Levin Papantonio and other plaintiffs firms on behalf of the County of Albany, New York, accuses the defendants of engaging in a price-fixing scheme. Morgan, Lewis & Bockius is backing Express Scripts Inc., Medco Health Solutions Inc. and other defendants. Greenberg Traurig is defending CVS Health and Caremark LLC. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge David N. Hurd, is 1:22-cv-00981, County of Albany, New York v. Eli Lilly and Company et al.