Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Spilman Thomas & Battle on Friday removed a nuisance lawsuit against trucking company Gadsden Gaillard & West to West Virginia Southern District Court. The suit seeks to abate and remediate a nuisance arising from the August 24 crash and overturn of the defendant's truck on I-77, resulting in the release of more than 3,000 gallons of the cleaning detergent Empigen AS-F90 into the surrounding soil and water. The suit was brought by Neely & Callaghan on behalf of Fayette County, West Virginia. The case is 2:22-cv-00449, County Commission of Fayette County, West Virginia v. Gadsden Gaillard & West LLC et al.

Transportation & Logistics

October 14, 2022, 2:36 PM