County Attorney Says Ala. Population Changes Drove Redistric...

Officials in an Alabama county accused of illegal redistricting disputed the accusation Saturday, saying the districts were legally redrawn to reflect shifts in the population. "Jefferson County has not yet been served with a lawsuit but would submit that its districts were drawn based on population changes in its districts, and in accordance with applicable law," said Jefferson County Attorney Theo Lawson. "We will review and respond appropriately in defense of the County's actions" when served with the lawsuit.

Alabama

April 10, 2023, 2:19 PM

