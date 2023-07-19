New Suit

Traub Lieberman Straus & Shrewsberry filed an insurance coverage lawsuit Wednesday in Texas Northern District Court on behalf of Country Mutual Insurance Co., a subsidiary of Country Financial. The suit seeks a declaration that Country Mutual has no duty to defend or indemnify policyholders in an underlying lawsuit arising from a motor vehicle collision. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:23-cv-00749, Country Mutual Insurance Company et al v. Robinson et al.

Insurance

July 19, 2023, 5:30 PM

Plaintiffs

Country Mutual Insurance Company

Country Preferred Insurance Company

Traub Lieberman Straus & Shrewsberry

defendants

Garrett Robinson

Joseph Radanovich

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute