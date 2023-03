New Suit

Country Club Bank filed an interpleader complaint against the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and Parade Park Homes on Wednesday in Missouri Western District Court. The suit, over disputed bank funds, was brought by Spencer Fane. Counsel have not yet appeared for the claimants. The case is 4:23-cv-00212, Country Club Bank v. United States Department of Housing and Urban Development et al.

Government

March 29, 2023, 8:00 PM

Plaintiffs

Country Club Bank

Plaintiffs

Spencer Fane

defendants

United States Department of Housing and Urban Development

Parade Park Homes, Inc.

nature of claim: 890/