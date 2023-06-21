New Suit - Data Breach Class Action

Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman and Markovitz, Stock & Demarco filed a data breach class action against Great Valley Cardiology in Pennsylvania Middle District Court on Wednesday. The complaint accuses the defendant of failing to implement adequate security measures leaving nearly 300,000 individuals' personally indefinable and medical information vulnerable to a cyberattack between February to April 2023. The case is 3:23-cv-01015, Counterman v. Scranton Cardiovascular Physician Services, LLC.

