Countercyclical and Regulatory Practices Dominate Partner Pr...

News From Law.com

Big Law is minting more partners in regulatory and countercyclical practices than it did last year, according to an American Lawyer analysis of 23 Am Law 100 firms that already announced promotions this fall.Debt finance promotions rose 36% from 2022 while tax partner elections were up 29%. The group of firms doubled regulatory partner promotions in 2023 and tripled promotions in antitrust. Health care and FDA practices added 25% more partners.

Legal Services - Large Law

November 22, 2023, 11:51 AM

nature of claim: /