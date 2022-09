News From Law.com

After 144 years, the University of California, Hastings College of the Law will drop the name of the state's first chief justice from its moniker. But don't expect to see new signs or stationary right away. The law school's dean, David Faigman, said in a message to students, alumni and faculty on Friday that he hasn't decided yet when the new name will "go live." "The switch will likely happen sometime in 2023," Faigman wrote.

September 26, 2022, 9:36 AM