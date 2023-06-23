Zuckerman Spaeder filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Friday in Florida Middle District Court on behalf of the Counseling Center of West Michigan. The suit, which targets InSync Healthcare Solutions Holdings and other defendants, pursues claims that the defendants misrepresented the capabilities of a virtual platform for managing medical records and misrepresented the cost of its telehealth technology. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 8:23-cv-01412, Counseling Center of West Michigan, LLC v. InSync Healthcare Solutions, LLC et al.
Technology
June 23, 2023, 3:02 PM