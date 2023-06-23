New Suit - Contract

Zuckerman Spaeder filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Friday in Florida Middle District Court on behalf of the Counseling Center of West Michigan. The suit, which targets InSync Healthcare Solutions Holdings and other defendants, pursues claims that the defendants misrepresented the capabilities of a virtual platform for managing medical records and misrepresented the cost of its telehealth technology. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 8:23-cv-01412, Counseling Center of West Michigan, LLC v. InSync Healthcare Solutions, LLC et al.

June 23, 2023, 3:02 PM

Counseling Center of West Michigan, LLC

Zuckerman Spaeder

InSync Healthcare Solutions Holdings, LLC

InSync Healthcare Solutions, LLC

Qualifacts Systems, LLC

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract