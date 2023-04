News From Law.com

The lawyer for Stormy Daniels is trying to get Donald Trump's co-lead defense lawyer pushed off the "hush-payments" case, and Trump's attorney is firing back, telling the New York Law Journal on Wednesday that he's written to the judge to complain that Daniels' lawyer has engaged in the unauthorized practice of law.

New York

April 13, 2023, 8:49 AM

