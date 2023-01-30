Who Got The Work

Lauren Krofcheck of Cipriani & Werner and Bethann Lloyd of Dibella Weinheimer PC have stepped in to represent unknown employees Butler City Bureau of Fire and James Coulter and other defendants, respectively, in a pending civil rights lawsuit. The complaint, concerning an estate matter, was filed pro se Dec. 16 in Pennsylvania Western District Court by Jean Coulter. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Mark A. Kearney, is 2:22-cv-01806, Coulter v. Coulter et al.

Government

January 30, 2023, 7:26 AM