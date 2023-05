Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Fisher & Phillips on Wednesday removed an employment lawsuit against Core-Mark International to Washington Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by the Riverside Law Group on behalf of a former warehouse manager who was allegedly terminated in retaliation for taking FMLA leave to care for his terminally-ill mother. The case is 2:23-cv-00144, Coulson v. Core-Mark International Inc.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

May 10, 2023, 8:48 PM

Plaintiffs

Cory Coulson

Plaintiffs

Riverside Law Group PLLC

defendants

Core-Mark International, Inc.

defendant counsels

Fisher & Phillips

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination