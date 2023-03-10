Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Steptoe & Johnson on Friday removed a quiet-title action against oil and gas company Gulfport Appalachia to Ohio Southern District Court. The suit, filed by Shumaker Loop & Kendrick on behalf of property owners Tracy L. Coulson and William C. Coulson, seeks a declaration that any mineral rights previously held by the defendant pertaining to the plaintiffs' property have been abandoned. The case is 2:23-cv-00930, Coulson et al. v. Gulfport Appalachia LLC.

Real Estate

March 10, 2023, 12:25 PM