Though many e-discovery professionals sought to brand themselves as "AI experts" in 2023, it hasn't yet translated in a growing demand for external, AI-specific e-discovery roles, according to TRU Staffing Partners' 2024 eDiscovery Jobs Report. However, that may soon change.

February 12, 2024, 3:45 PM

