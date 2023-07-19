Could the $18.8M Talc Verdict Threaten J&Js Bankruptcy Plan?...

News From Law.com

Could Tuesday's $18.8 million verdict threaten Johnson & Johnson's proposed $8.9 billion settlement, which is part of the Chapter 11 talc bankruptcy? Some legal experts think it could make talc claimants think twice about the settlement. Johnson & Johnson, meanwhile, has vowed to appeal the verdict, though the plaintiff, Anthony Hernandez Valadez, 24, who is dying of mesothelioma, is unlikely to see any money from the jury's award given the bankruptcy's automatic stay on judgments.

July 19, 2023, 5:42 PM

