Could Proposed Changes to Civil Jury Selection Rules Slow Do...

News From Law.com

Recently, the Pennsylvania Civil Rules Committee issued proposed rule changes that would require judges, rather than staff, oversee the jury selection, unless both parties agree that the judge does not need to be present. The proposal would mark a significant change for the state's most active venues, such as Philadelphia and Allegheny counties, which have for years allowed staff to oversee voir dire as a way of freeing up judges so they can continue handling other matters.

Pennsylvania

September 21, 2023, 12:14 PM

nature of claim: /