Could Florida Close 14 Court Circuits? And What Might This M...

Attorneys are divided about the Florida Supreme Court's appointment of a Judicial Circuit Assessment Committee to consider whether consolidation of the state's 20 circuits is warranted. Now, the 14-member committee has set the agenda and a December deadline to announce if the circuits will stand or be dramatically reduced, with some observers predicting that as many as 14 circuits could shutter as a result. Some legal minds fear this would be a terrible idea for the state. While others, like House Speaker Paul Renner, think it's a fiscally sound proposition.

Florida

July 31, 2023, 12:50 PM

