New Suit - Data Breach Class Action

Bursor & Fisher filed a data breach class action against Sequoia Benefits & Insurance Services, a human resources and payroll software company, and Sequoia One PEO Monday in California Northern District Court. The suit, which accuses the defendants of failing to implement adequate data security measures, arises from a Sept. and Oct. 2022 breach impacting the personal information of millions of consumers. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-08978, Cottrell v. Sequoia Benefits & Insurance Services LLC et al.

Technology

December 20, 2022, 5:10 AM