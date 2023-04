Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Smith Von Schleicher & Associates on Tuesday removed an ERISA lawsuit against Aetna Life Insurance Co. and UPS to Kentucky Western District Court. The suit, which pertains to long-term disability benefits, was filed by Mehr Fairbanks Trial Lawyers on behalf of Mark Cottrell. The case is 4:23-cv-00056, Cottrell v. Aetna Life Insurance Company et al.

Health Care

April 27, 2023, 5:23 AM

Plaintiffs

Mark Cottrell

Plaintiffs

Mehr Fairbanks & Peterson Trial Lawyers, PLLC

defendants

Aetna Life Insurance Company

United Parcel Service of America, Inc.

United Parcel Service, Inc.

United Parcel Service of America Welfare Plan

defendant counsels

Smith Von Schleicher & Associates

nature of claim: 791/for alleged ERISA violations