Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Snell & Wilmer on Monday removed a lawsuit against First American Financial Title Insurance to Utah District Court. The suit was filed by Christensen & Jensen on behalf of Cottonwood Acres, which seeks indemnification regarding an underlying property dispute. The case is 2:22-cv-00680, Cottonwood Acres v. First American Title Insurance.

Banking & Financial Services

October 24, 2022, 8:31 PM