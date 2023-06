Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Locke Lord on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against Movement Mortgage to California Southern District Court. The suit, for claims under the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act, was filed by So. Cal. Realty Law on behalf of Colleen K. Cotter. The case is 3:23-cv-01003, Cotter v. Movement Mortgage LLC.

Banking & Financial Services

May 31, 2023, 5:52 PM

Plaintiffs

Colleen K. Cotter

Plaintiffs

Diana Sensale

So Cal Realty Law, Apc.

defendants

Does 1 through 20

Movement Mortgage, LLC

defendant counsels

Locke Lord

nature of claim: 480/over alleged breaches of consumer credit or privacy laws