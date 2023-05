Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Dykema Gossett on Monday removed a foreclosure lawsuit against Federal Home Loan Mortgage and Select Portfolio Servicing Inc. to Michigan Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by the Xuereb Law Group on behalf of Dona L. Cotter and Paul V. Cotter. The case is 2:23-cv-11017, Cotter et al v. Select Portfolio Servicing, Inc. et al.

Real Estate

May 01, 2023, 5:06 PM

Plaintiffs

Dona L Cotter

Paul V Cotter

Xuereb Law Group PC

defendants

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation as Trustee for Freddie MAC Seasoned Loans Structured Transaction Trust, Series 2020-1

Select Portfolio Servicing, Inc.

defendant counsels

Dykema Gossett

nature of claim: 290/over claims related to real property