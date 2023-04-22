Who Got The Work

Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani partner Kristina L. Marsh has stepped in to defend the owners and managers of Electric Supply of Tampa Inc. in a pending ERISA class action. The action, filed March 8 in Florida Middle District Court, accuses the defendants of illegally liquidating employees’ ESOP benefits prior to a private equity transaction that would have boosted share value. The suit is backed by Morgan & Morgan; Wenzel Fenton Cabassa and Engstrom Lee McDonough Thompson & Thomson. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Charlene Edwards Honeywell, is 8:23-cv-00518, Cothran v. Adams et al.

Florida

April 22, 2023, 1:41 PM

Robert Cothran

Robert Cothran

Plaintiffs

Wenzel Fenton Cabassa

Engstrom Lee Mcdonough Thompson & Thomson

Morgan & Morgan

George M. Adams

George M. Adams

George M. Adams, Jr.

Harold Irwin

Kelly A. Pound

Sandra Brock

Shaker Brock

defendant counsels

Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani

nature of claim: 791/for alleged ERISA violations