Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani partner Kristina L. Marsh has stepped in to defend the owners and managers of Electric Supply of Tampa Inc. in a pending ERISA class action. The action, filed March 8 in Florida Middle District Court, accuses the defendants of illegally liquidating employees’ ESOP benefits prior to a private equity transaction that would have boosted share value. The suit is backed by Morgan & Morgan; Wenzel Fenton Cabassa and Engstrom Lee McDonough Thompson & Thomson. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Charlene Edwards Honeywell, is 8:23-cv-00518, Cothran v. Adams et al.
April 22, 2023, 1:41 PM