New Suit - Class Action

Morgan & Morgan filed an ERISA class action Wednesday in Florida Middle District Court against the board of directors of Electric Supply of Tampa. The suit accuses the defendants of illegally liquidating employees’ retirement benefits held in the employee ownership trust and redeeming the shares for less than fair market value a week before a private equity transaction in which the equivalent ownership was valued significantly higher. The class is also represented by Wenzel Fenton Cabassa and Engstrom Lee McDonough Thompson & Thomson. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 8:23-cv-00518, Cothran v. Adams et al.

Energy

March 09, 2023, 10:15 AM