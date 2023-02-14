Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Butler Snow on Monday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Emerald Coast RV Center d/b/a Camping World RV Sales to Alabama Southern District Court. The suit, filed by J.P. Coleman Law on behalf of the purchaser of a 2021 Forest River Grey Wolf travel trailer, accuses Emerald of negligence in its lack of rendering immediate repair services to the leaking trailer. The case is 1:23-cv-00058, Cote v. Emerald Coast RV Center, LLC, d/ba Camping World RV Sales.

Retail & Consumer Goods

February 14, 2023, 4:27 AM