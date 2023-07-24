Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Davis Wright Tremaine on Monday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Amazon to California Central District Court. The suit, filed by the Law Offices of Lawrence Hoodack on behalf of Costless Wholesale, accuses Amazon of unlawfully retaining profits from the sale of the plaintiff's goods on Amazon while the plaintiff was under investigation by the California Highway Patrol for the suspected sale of stolen goods. The case is 8:23-cv-01330, Costless Wholesale Inc. v. Amazon.com Services LLC.

Internet & Social Media

July 24, 2023, 7:53 PM

Plaintiffs

Costless Wholesale Inc

defendants

Amazon Services, LLC

defendant counsels

Davis Wright Tremaine

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract