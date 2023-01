New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Tesla was hit with a consumer class action Monday in North Carolina Eastern District Court. The complaint, brought by Poulin Willey Anastopoulo, attests that certain Tesla vehicles have a defect which causes them to sense obstacles which are nonexistent, causing the vehicles to stop suddenly or decrease speed without warning. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:23-cv-00006, Costello et al v. Tesla, Inc. et al.