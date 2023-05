New Suit

Costco Wholesale and store manager John Vanburger sued a New York man on Friday in New York Eastern District Court for alleged defamation. The lawsuit, filed by Seyfarth Shaw, accuses Jason Carbonaro of posting a defamatory video on TikTok after he was removed from a Costco store in Hazlet, New Jersey. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-03594, Costco Wholesale Corporation et al v. Carbonaro.

Retail & Consumer Goods

May 13, 2023, 10:29 AM

Plaintiffs

Costco Wholesale Corporation

John Vanburger

Plaintiffs

Seyfarth Shaw

defendants

Jason Carbonaro

nature of claim: 320/for alleged defamation