Who Got The Work

Lisa C. Hamasaki and Heidi G. Kim of Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart have entered appearances for McKesson, a Texas-based distributor of pharmaceutical and medical supplies, and McKesson Medical Surgical Inc. in a pending employment discrimination lawsuit. The suit was filed May 26 in California Eastern District Court by Siri & Glimstad and S|L Law PLLC on behalf of an RX large accounts manager who claims that she was denied a religious exemption for the company's COVID-19 vaccine mandate. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Morrison C. England Jr., is 2:23-cv-01008, Costamagna v. McKesson Corp., et al.

Health Care

July 10, 2023, 6:53 AM

