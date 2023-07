Removed To Federal Court

Hartford Accident and Indemnity Co. and Zurich Insurance removed an insurance coverage lawsuit Friday to Massachusetts District Court. The complaint, arising from an underlying wrongful death lawsuit, was filed by the Bellotti Law Group on behalf of Melanie Costa. The defendants are represented by Peabody & Arnold; Day Pitney; and Murphy & King. The case is 1:23-cv-11594, Costa v. Zurich American Insurance Company et al.

Insurance

July 14, 2023, 5:12 PM

Plaintiffs

Melanie Costa

defendants

Hartford Accident and Indemnity Company

Zurich American Insurance Company

National Fire & Marine Insurance Company

defendant counsels

Peabody & Arnold

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute