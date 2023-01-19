Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Fisher & Phillips on Thursday removed a disability-based employment discrimination lawsuit against Festival Fun Parks and MS Leisure Co., who operate the Miami Seaquarium, to Florida Southern District Court. The suit was filed by Alayon & Associates on behalf of Cinthya Costa, a dolphin trainer who was allegedly suspended after three slip-and-fall accidents at work. The case is 1:23-cv-20226, Costa v. Festival Fun Parks LLC et al.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

January 19, 2023, 6:53 PM