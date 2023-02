Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Bradley Arant Boult Cummings on Monday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Celtic Insurance to Florida Southern District Court. The suit was filed by Your Insurance Attorney PLLC on behalf of Claudia S. Costa, who contends that the defendant wrongfully denied two medical claims related to necessary dialysis services. The case is 0:23-cv-60329, Costa v. Celtic Insurance Company d/b/a Ambetter From Sunshine Health.

Health Care

February 20, 2023, 7:09 PM