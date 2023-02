New Suit - Contract

Celtic Insurance Co. d/b/a Ambetter from Sunshine Health was hit with a complaint Monday in Florida Southern District Court. The suit, pertaining to the wrongful denial of medically necessary services, was filed by Your Insurance Attorney on behalf of Claudia S. Costa. Celtic Insurance is represented by Bradley Arant Boult Cummings. The case is 1:23-cv-20665, Costa v. Celtic Insurance Company.

Health Care

February 22, 2023, 7:29 AM