Who Got The Work

Mark D. Temple and Emil Mark Sadykhov of Baker & Hostetler have stepped in as defense counsel to AADI Home Health and Hospice and Clinton Rendall in a pending lawsuit over alleged wage-and-hour violations. The complaint was filed Feb. 1 in Texas Southern District Court by Anderson Alexander PLLC. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge David S. Morales, is 2:23-cv-00040, Costa v. Bayside Solutions, Inc., et al.

Health Care

March 18, 2023, 1:03 PM

Plaintiffs

Andreia Costa

Plaintiffs

Anderson Alexander PLLC

defendants

Bayside Solutions, Inc.

Bayside Solutions, Inc. D/B/A Aadi Home Health And Hospice

Clinton Rendall, Inc.

Clinton Rendall, Inc.

defendant counsels

Baker & Hostetler

nature of claim: 710/over alleged wage and hour violations