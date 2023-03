New Suit - Employment Class Action

Apple was hit with an employment class action Thursday in California Northern District Court. The complaint, brought by Nichols Kaster LLP and the Shavitz Law Group on behalf of current and former Apple employees, alleges that Apple underpays the plaintiffs for overtime work. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:23-cv-01353, Costa v. Apple, Inc.

Technology

March 23, 2023, 12:23 PM

Plaintiffs

Francis Costa

Plaintiffs

Nichols Kaster

defendants

Apple, Inc.

nature of claim: 710/over alleged wage and hour violations