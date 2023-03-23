Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at McDermott Will & Emery on Thursday removed a lawsuit against biotechnology research company Cell Signaling Technology Inc. to Massachusetts District Court. The suit, over alleged employment discrimination, was filed by the Pacific Justice Institute and McLane & McLane on behalf of a former employee who was allegedly fired after requesting a religious exemption from the company’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate. The case is 1:23-cv-10630, Costa-Grant v. Cell Signaling Technology, Inc.

Massachusetts

March 23, 2023, 2:16 PM

Plaintiffs

Katrina Costa-Grant

defendants

Cell Signaling Technology, Inc.

defendant counsels

McDermott Will & Emery

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination