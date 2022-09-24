New Suit - Product Liability

CVS Pharmacy and Costco Wholesale were hit with a product liability lawsuit Friday in California Northern District Court alleging that the retailers failed to warn consumers about the hazards of prenatal exposure to acetaminophen. The lawsuit, part of a string of similar cases, was brought by Keller Postman on behalf of a mother claiming that ingesting acetaminophen products for pain relief while pregnant caused her child to develop autism spectrum disorder. The case is 3:22-cv-05451, Costa et al v. CVS Pharmacy, Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

September 24, 2022, 5:57 PM