Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Butler Weihmuller Katz Craig on Thursday removed a hurricane-related insurance lawsuit against Empire Indemnity Insurance, a Zurich company, to Florida Southern District Court. The complaint, for claims stemming from Hurricane Irma, was filed by Kubiak Law Group on behalf of Costa Corporate Centre Condominium Association. The case is 1:22-cv-23508, Costa Corporate Centre Condominium No. One Association, Inc. v. Empire Indemnity Insurance Company.

Insurance

October 27, 2022, 3:39 PM