Cost-Benefit Analysis of Expected SEC Disclosure Rules Leave...

News From Law.com

The National Law Journal's Inadmissible feature is a regular Q&A series with Washington, D.C., legal professionals. The interviews take a short, to-the-point look at an issue at the intersection of law and politics and strategic risk mitigation led by professionals in the nation's capital. In this edition, Fox Rothschild partner David Colvin discusses highly anticipated yet so far delayed SEC emission disclosure rules and the potential compliance risk factors for corporate clients.

Business Services

May 24, 2023, 9:00 AM

nature of claim: /