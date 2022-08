New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Walmart was hit with a biometric privacy class action on Friday in Illinois Northern District Court. The suit, filed by the Sulaiman Law Group, arises out of Clearview AI's collection, analysis and dissemination of facial images which are allegedly stored in a biometric database and made available to businesses such as Walmart. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-04277, Coss et al. v. Walmart Inc.