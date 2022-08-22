Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Lane Powell on Monday removed a lawsuit alleging contractual interference against Venkateswara Rao Are, former employee of Cosmos Granite & Marble, to Washington Western District Court. The suit, filed by attorney Anthony S. Wisen on behalf of Cosmos, arises from the defendant's dealings with third party Wall to Wall Tile & Stone Corp. during and after he was working for the plaintiff. The defendant is accused of advising Wall to Wall on behalf of a Cosmos competitor, inducing Wall to Wall to stop using Cosmos as a granite and quartz supplier. Cosmos asserts that, as a result of the defendant's scheme, Wall to Wall has failed to pay for over $4 million in materials. The case is 2:22-cv-01172, Cosmos Granite (West) LLC v. Are.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

August 22, 2022, 7:12 PM