Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Ulmer & Berne and McGuireWoods on Friday removed a lawsuit against JPMorgan Chase and PNC Financial Services to Kentucky Eastern District Court. The suit, alleging fraudulent wire transfer, was filed by Gatlin Voelker PLLC on behalf of Cosmopolitan Title Agency. The case is 5:22-cv-00286, Cosmopolitan Title Agency, LLC v. JP Morgan Chase Bank, N.A. et al.