New Suit - Employment Class Action

Morgan & Morgan filed an employment discrimination class action Monday in Florida Middle District Court alleging racial bias against Delaware North America, a provider of food and beverage concessions. The complaint was brought on behalf of former employees of two restaurants located within Disney World’s EPCOT theme park who claim that they were terminated in order to hire Italian nationals participating in Disney’s foreign exchange student program. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 6:23-cv-00796, Cosme et al v. Delaware North America, LLC.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

May 01, 2023, 12:40 PM

Plaintiffs

Dahyana Cosme

Timothy Gocklin

Morgan & Morgan

defendants

Delaware North America, LLC

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination